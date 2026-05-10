PM Shehbaz says Pakistan gave India a crushing response in Marka-e-Haq

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s armed forces delivered such a strong response to India that “it left the enemy struggling for survival,” as the nation marked one year of Marka-e-Haq at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument.

The ceremony was attended by Field Marshal Asim Munir, senior military and civilian leadership, foreign diplomats, and top officials, including the chiefs of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said Pakistan’s stature had risen following Marka-i-Haq, adding that the conflict would always be remembered under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir. He thanked Saudi Arabia, China, and other friendly nations for their support, saying Pakistan had been granted a “great honor” through the victory.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Air Force, saying its personnel had exposed the myth of the enemy’s air superiority, and also paid tribute to the Navy and its leadership for their role.

The prime minister further said Pakistan’s “narrative of truth” had prevailed, claiming India had yet to provide evidence regarding the Pahalgam false-flag operation allegation. He paid tribute to the country’s martyrs and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He also credited US President Donald Trump for playing an important role in securing a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, warning that a war between two nuclear-armed states could have had devastating consequences.

On internal security, the prime minister vowed to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan, saying the country remained determined to defeat militant threats. He also revealed that Pakistan had just received Iran’s formal response intended for the United States, according to a briefing from Field Marshal Asim Munir.