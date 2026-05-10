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Lahore Weather Update: Dust Storms, Heavy Rain expected amid New Westerly Wave

By News Desk
12:38 pm | May 10, 2026
Lahore Weather Update Dust Storms Heavy Rain Expected Amid New Westerly Wave

LAHORE – Lahore and parts of Punjab are expected to experience dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain from tonight until May 12, with PDMA issuing a province-wide alert.

A strong weather system is expected to hit Lahore and most districts of Punjab from this evening through May 12, bringing dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall, according to an emergency alert issued by the Punjab PDMA.

Rains and storm activity are forecast for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas are also likely to experience heavy rain, strong winds, and dust-laden storms.

Lahore Weather Update Dust Storms Heavy Rain Expected Amid New Westerly Wave

Lahore Weather Update Dust Storms Heavy Rain Expected Amid New Westerly Wave

In light of directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been placed on alert to respond swiftly to any emergency situation.

DG PDMA Umar Javed has urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid open spaces during lightning and thunderstorms, warning that lightning strikes could prove deadly. Farmers have also been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops and livestock ahead of the changing weather conditions.

Tourists traveling to northern areas have been strongly advised to exercise caution due to possible dangerous weather conditions. In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA emergency helpline at 1129.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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