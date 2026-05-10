Colgate faces legal firestorm over Children’s Mouthwash Marketing Claims

ISLAMABAD – A packaged children’s mouthwash sparked legal controversy, as Colgate-Palmolive faces lawsuits claiming its “kids” branding may mislead parents about safe use.

The company’s products Bubble Fruit and Silly Strawberry are heavily branded with colorful “kids” and “children’s” labeling, and plaintiffs argue that this presentation can create false sense of safety, potentially leading parents to believe the products are suitable even for very young children.

Health guidance generally warns that fluoride mouth rinses should not be used by children under six. Instead, younger children aged two to six are advised to use only a tiny, pea-sized amount of toothpaste due to the risk of swallowing fluoride.

The legal challenge advanced as US federal judge in Chicago allowed case to proceed. The judge pointed out that the front-of-pack branding prominently highlights “kids” messaging, which may overshadow important age-related safety information. He also rejected Colgate’s argument that consumers are responsible for reading fine-print warnings on the back of packaging, emphasizing that front-label marketing plays a far greater role in real-world purchasing decisions.

The court’s decision shows growing judicial scrutiny of product labeling practices, particularly where children’s health is involved. The judge suggested that manufacturers may need to take stronger steps to prevent potential misuse of fluoride products.

Similar legal battles targeted other major companies, including Procter & Gamble, Perrigo, and Sanofi, over how children’s fluoride products are presented to consumers. So far, there has been no official confirmation that packaging for these products will be revised in Pakistan or other Asian markets, leaving questions about international labeling practices still unresolved.