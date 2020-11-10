How rich is Pakistan PM Imran Khan, reveals ECP report
Share
ISLAMABAD – The total value of Prime Minister Imran Khan's assets stands at Rs80.6 million, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed on Tuesday.
A detailed report on the financial assets of National Assembly members says the Pakistani premier owns 10 immovable properties in the country, while he has inherited a seven-Kanal house in Zaman Park, Lahore, which is valued at Rs40.53 million.
The prime minister received a 300-Kanal house in Bani Gala as a gift, the report added, while the additional construction-related costs of the house cost him another Rs10.14 million.
His other assets include a six-Kanal plot in Mohra Noori worth Rs0.5 million, and five inherited plots in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, and Khanewal. He has also sold one of his properties in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura for Rs70 million.
Taj Afridi becomes richest Pakistani senator as ... 06:47 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday released the statement of assets and liabilities of the ...
The report further noted that PM Imran has paid Rs10.19 million to buy two apartments at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad. He has four goats worth Rs200,000 in total, and Rs50.66 million in a Pakistani bank account. The PM also has Rs10.99 million in cash.
The report also stated that the premier does not have any offshore businesses or properties. He, however, has four foreign-currency bank accounts. One of his accounts has £518, another one contains $328,760, while the third account has $1,470. He has no money in his euro account.
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi owns four properties in Pakistan, including Pakpattan, Okara and Bani Gala, according to the ECP report.
- The BIGGEST SALE of the year is now live on #GyaraGyara202012:00 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ‘liberation’ of territories11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- 20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day visit10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces engage in counter-terror ...10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration ...11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020