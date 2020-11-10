How rich is Pakistan PM Imran Khan, reveals ECP report

ISLAMABAD – The total value of Prime Minister Imran Khan's assets stands at Rs80.6 million, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed on Tuesday.

A detailed report on the financial assets of National Assembly members says the Pakistani premier owns 10 immovable properties in the country, while he has inherited a seven-Kanal house in Zaman Park, Lahore, which is valued at Rs40.53 million.

The prime minister received a 300-Kanal house in Bani Gala as a gift, the report added, while the additional construction-related costs of the house cost him another Rs10.14 million.

His other assets include a six-Kanal plot in Mohra Noori worth Rs0.5 million, and five inherited plots in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, and Khanewal. He has also sold one of his properties in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura for Rs70 million.

The report further noted that PM Imran has paid Rs10.19 million to buy two apartments at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad. He has four goats worth Rs200,000 in total, and Rs50.66 million in a Pakistani bank account. The PM also has Rs10.99 million in cash.

The report also stated that the premier does not have any offshore businesses or properties. He, however, has four foreign-currency bank accounts. One of his accounts has £518, another one contains $328,760, while the third account has $1,470. He has no money in his euro account.

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi owns four properties in Pakistan, including Pakpattan, Okara and Bani Gala, according to the ECP report.