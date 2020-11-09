Taj Afridi becomes richest Pakistani senator as Azam Swati’s assets drop
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday released the statement of assets and liabilities of the members of the Senate for the year 2019-20, declaring Taj Mohammad Afridi as richest senator with assts valuing at more than Rs1.22 billion.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was richest persons with assets worth Rs1.85 billion for year 2018-19 but his assets dropped massively as now he has assets of Rs811.2 million.
The assets of Independent Senator Taj Afridi also decreased as last year he held assets worth Rs1.30 billion.
Under the law, each member of the Parliament and four provincial assemblies has to submit details of assets and liabilities and their family members, including spouses and children.
Furthermore, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani holds assets, including four vehicles, with total value of Rs106.3 million.
Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwal’s assets stand at Rs67.7 million, while Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem holds assets worth Rs 399 million.
Senator Siraj ul Haq is poorest members of the upper house of the parliament as he holds inherited land of 12 kanals, business with total investment over Rs300,000 and Rs600,000 in bank account.
This is a developing story….
- PTI’s key minister apologises to Jahangir Tareen Khan over ...08:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani court grants more time to India in spy Kulbhushan Jadhav ...07:26 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Language-learning books demanded at Sharjah International Book Fair ...06:47 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Taj Afridi becomes richest Pakistani senator as Azam Swati’s assets ...06:47 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Sikh community celebrates first anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor’s ...06:07 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to Japan02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 8002:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020