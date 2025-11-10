Bodour Al Qasimi Attends Launch of ‘Sharjah: The Capital of Culture’ in Collaboration with Luxury Publisher Assouline

SHARJAH – Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), attended the official launch of “Sharjah: The Capital of Culture”, a new publication produced in collaboration with Assouline, the renowned luxury publisher.

The launch marks the second partnership between Shurooq and Assouline, following the 2024 release of “Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE.” The new publication documents Sharjah’s transformation into a cultural hub through seven chapters focusing on architecture, art, education, environment, literature, museums, and craftsmanship.

Speaking at the event, held at the House of Wisdom, Sheikha Bodour said Sharjah’s cultural journey “continues to bridge heritage and innovation, illuminating the world through knowledge, creativity, and human connection.”

Multisensory launch event

The launch event was a multisensory experience reflecting Sharjah’s cultural depth, featuring 3D architectural displays, soundscapes, and live demonstrations of Emirati craftsmanship, calligraphy, and music. Culinary creations by Chef Meera Al Naqbi, the UAE’s first Michelin-starred Emirati chef, offered guests an authentic taste of the emirate’s heritage.

The evening brought together government officials, cultural leaders, and media representatives, including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa. Sculptural art installations curated by the Sharjah Art Foundation and heritage demonstrations by Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council added to the immersive atmosphere.

Showcasing Sharjah’s cultural milestones

The book highlights several of Sharjah’s key landmarks — including the Heart of Sharjah, Sharjah Mosque, Mleiha National Park, and House of Wisdom — as well as global milestones such as the UNESCO Cultural Capital of the Arab Region (1998), Capital of Islamic Culture (2014), and World Book Capital (2019).

Also featured is the Faya Palaeolandscape, recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with Sharjah’s global events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair and Sharjah Biennial.

Leaders underscore role of culture in development

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said the book “stands as a distinguished representation of Sharjah’s vision, where culture, heritage, and knowledge form the pillars of progress.”

Prosper Assouline, co-founder of Assouline Publishing, noted that “working on Sharjah: The Capital of Culture was a true honor,” adding that Sharjah “deeply cherishes its heritage while embracing modern experiences.”

The publication combines world-class photography, research, and storytelling to document Sharjah’s evolution as a centre of knowledge and creativity.

“Sharjah: The Capital of Culture” is available at the House of Wisdom, on Assouline.com, and through select international bookstores.