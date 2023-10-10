Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023
Source: File Photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you have to play a leading role in the office as a team head. You will be assessed and evaluated by your superiors. Keep it up the good work unless you achieve your set goals. Stay connected and linked with friends and family relatives.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you need to restart a new project for your survival. You should be grateful for the precious moments that shared with your beloved. Make yourself relaxed and calm. Enjoy outing with friends. Value all who value you in the time of trial or pleasure.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, it’s high time to express your love for friends and family members. You may invite to a family or organize gathering today. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated. Stay positive and express feelings of gratitude to all who obliged you.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, call all your friends and share your happiness as you had faced depression and anxiety. You made some decisions about your career and professional life. Stay working unless you succeed.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, take care of your mother and pay a visit to your siblings. You hard work will pay you effectively today. Being a leader and bold individual, start realizing your blunders and think to rectify for future plans. 


VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you understand how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Make yourself relaxed and contented. Try to start analyzing and assessing every aspects critically for future.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will be blessed with vibes around you are one of harmony and love. A change in thinking pattern will result in unexpected financial gains. Start realizing your mistakes to excel in field of IT.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have good fortune in every aspects. You are currently learning and earning well. It’s time to feel relaxed and accomplished and never feel depressed for financial worries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today stars are aligned in your favor, and you can expect to profit handsomely from any investments you make. Stay calm and don’t over-react on trivial issues. Your emotions will hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, avoid making unnecessary purchases as they may risk your financial stability. A piece of good news may make you feel better about the environment. Be positive and contented in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you have to face the realities of life and need to spend the family and all who cared you the most. Your boss or immediate superior will be impressed with your work today. Stay positive and connected with friends. Be positive and calculated.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you have to realize your priorities and non-priorities in life. You have potential to showcase when it is being required. You have a repute for being loving and caring.Take care of yourself and keep followings discipline in life.

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

08:52 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 8, 2023

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:10 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

BISE Lahore class 11 result 2023 (Check Inter Part 1 results here)

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: