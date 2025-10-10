India using Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan, says DG ISPR

PESHAWAR – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reiterated the military’s commitment to combating terrorism, emphasizing that the entire nation must unite to eradicate the menace from its roots.

In a press briefing held in Peshawar, General Chaudhry explained that the purpose of his visit was to honor the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their ongoing fight against terrorism.

He highlighted that over 14,500 operations have been conducted in the province, with the number of foreign terrorists killed this year surpassing the last decade. He also pointed out that local and political support is behind the terrorism in KP.

tThe ISPR chief underscored the army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism, stressing that collaboration between the people and the military is crucial for victory. He also acknowledged the significance of the 2014 Army Public School attack, which led to the formation of the National Action Plan (NAP) aimed at countering terrorism. However, he noted that full implementation of NAP remains a challenge.

General Chaudhry identified several factors contributing to terrorism, including the presence of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, India’s support for militants, and the weapons left behind by the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which were seized by terrorists.

He said India is using Afghanistan as base for terror activities in Pakistan.

Referring to the issue of negotiations with terrorists, he argued that if dialogue were the ultimate solution, wars would never have occurred.

He emphasized that terrorism should be tackled by decisive action, not appeasement. He also criticized the insufficient number of police personnel, noting that the province’s counter-terrorism department was under-resourced with only 3,200 officers. He called for increased support for the police force, which plays a critical role in countering terrorism.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry also expressed concern over the governance vacuum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which security forces are trying to fill with their blood. He firmly stated that no individual should be allowed to compromise the safety and integrity of the state and its citizens for personal gain.