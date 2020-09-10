China nominates Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
China nominates Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan
Share

BEIJING - China has nominated Nong Rong as a new ambassador to Pakistan who is currently a minister in a provincial government.

According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador is a political appointee, having expertise in trade and commerce.

However, Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for the next posting just two months before completing his three-year tenure.

Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment.

Ambassador Yao Jing has served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities during his stay in Islamabad for eleven years.

More From This Category
Three civilians injured in unprovoked Indian ...
01:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Two girls drowned, several missing after flood ...
11:36 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
Woman gang-raped, robbed after car ran out of ...
11:22 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
China nominates Nong Rong as new ambassador to ...
10:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian army ...
09:43 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
1 million jobs to be given to youth under first ...
09:02 AM | 10 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atiqa Odho finds Nauman Ijaz's infidelity remarks ‘naughty and entertaining‘
01:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr