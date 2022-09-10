Australian skipper Aaron Finch retires from ODI cricket ahead of World Cup 2023

Australian captain Aaron Finch has announced retirement from one-day international cricket, with last match playing against New Zealand tomorrow.

Finch, who has played 145 ODIs matches, was out of form in recent games as he scored only 26 runs in his last seven innings.

The Australian batter will not lead the team in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 while he will played as captain in this year’s T20 World Cup.

In a press release issued by Cricket Australia, Finch said, “It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories.

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian Men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.

“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil.”