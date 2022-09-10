Australian skipper Aaron Finch retires from ODI cricket ahead of World Cup 2023
Share
Australian captain Aaron Finch has announced retirement from one-day international cricket, with last match playing against New Zealand tomorrow.
Finch, who has played 145 ODIs matches, was out of form in recent games as he scored only 26 runs in his last seven innings.
The Australian batter will not lead the team in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 while he will played as captain in this year’s T20 World Cup.
In a press release issued by Cricket Australia, Finch said, “It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories.
“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.
“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian Men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format.
“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.
“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil.”
Aaron Finch wants Babar Azam to play in Big Bash ... 11:41 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
LAHORE - Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch showered praises on Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam for his ...
- PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept 2301:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
- Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral10:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022