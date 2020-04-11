Govt extends deadline for submission of medical certificates of Hajj pilgrims
08:55 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The government has extended the last date for submission of medical certificate for Government Hajj scheme.
According to the Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the last date for submission the medical certificate has been extended till 30th of this month.
The spokesperson said that the intended Hajj Pilgrims can submit medical form at their concerned bank branches.
-
-
-
-
- US, Mexico decides to cut oil production12:48 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
-
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020