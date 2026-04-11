PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars in Karachi today

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL 2026) at the National Stadium in Karachi today (Saturday).

The toss will take place at 2:00 pm while the first ball of the match will be delivered at 2:30 pm.

Following are the squads of the both sides:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Aamer Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Brian Bennett, Michael Bracewell, Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khalid Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Basit Ali, Mohammad Haris, Nahid Rana, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoriful Islam, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tanzid Hasan

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Daniel Sams, Shahab Khan, Sikandar Raza, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Usama Mir and Dunith Wellalage.

PSL 2026 Points Table

As the HBL Pakistan Super League 2026 progresses, Multan Sultans have taken the top spot in the points table with four wins out of five matches, accumulating 8 points and a net run rate of 0.941.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are hot on their heels, both with three wins each. Peshawar leads with 7 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.877, while Islamabad also has 7 points with a net run rate of 2.052. Karachi Kings have secured 6 points from four matches, winning three and losing one, though their net run rate stands at -1.639.

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have managed two wins each, holding 4 points apiece, while Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz are yet to claim a victory, remaining at the bottom of the table with 0 points.

The competition remains tight as teams look to secure playoff spots, with the net run rate likely to play a decisive role in the final standings.