Pakistan Navy carries out rescue, relief operation in flooded villages of Dadu
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy Rescue and Emergency Response teams conducted disaster relief operation in collaboration with civil administration in rain-hit areas of district Dadu, Sindh.
Due to torrential rains and breach of Nai Gaj Dam, many villages have been flooded in the area.
Pakistan Navy rescue teams, having motor boats and life saving equipment reached out to areas hit by heavy rain and flash floods since Sunday morning.
The teams have evacuated large number of local inhabitants stranded in adjoining areas of Johi Goth. Relief goods and ration have also been provided to over 400 families.
Besides, medical camp has been established with necessary medical facilities for rain affected people. In order to extend rescue efforts to far flung inundated areas, a Hovercraft has also been stationed at Johi Goth to further augment relief efforts.
Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) during disasters and natural calamities.
- PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss latest COVID-19 situation, resumption of ...11:14 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in ...09:58 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Locusts reported in Tharpark and Nagarparkar area adjacent to Indian ...09:26 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT tomorrow08:37 AM | 12 Aug, 2020
- India’s famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies due to coronavirus06:54 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
- Shafqat Amanat Ali drops new patriotic song ahead of Independence Day ...04:23 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
- Sonu Nigam praises Hadiya Hashmi and 'Bol Hu'03:40 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020