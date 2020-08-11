Pakistan Navy carries out rescue, relief operation in flooded villages of Dadu
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy Rescue and Emergency Response teams conducted disaster relief operation in collaboration with civil administration in rain-hit areas of district Dadu, Sindh.

Due to torrential rains and breach of Nai Gaj Dam, many villages have been flooded in the area.

Pakistan Navy rescue teams, having motor boats and life saving equipment reached out to areas hit by heavy rain and flash floods since Sunday morning.

The teams have evacuated large number of  local inhabitants stranded in adjoining areas of Johi Goth. Relief goods and ration have also been provided to over 400 families. 

Besides, medical camp has been established with necessary medical facilities for rain affected people. In order to extend rescue efforts to far flung inundated areas, a Hovercraft has also been stationed at Johi Goth to further augment relief efforts.

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) during disasters and natural calamities.

