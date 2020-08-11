PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT on August 13  
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT on August 13  
Share

PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the much-awaited Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on August 13, 2020.

According to reports, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmmod Khan will also accompany the premier to launch the Peshawar BRT project, which has faced several delays.

Reportedly, cost of the project started in October 2017 was evaluated at Rs49 billion with a timeline of 6 months, however, the cost has escalated to over Rs70 billion.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct investigation of the project but the provincial government challenged the verdict in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the BRT project was launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government during its previous term in the KP province.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
National Minorities Day being marked today  
09:32 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB today 
08:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges ...
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Lebanon’s PM, cabinet resign as anger mounts ...
10:10 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr