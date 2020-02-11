Public may get big relief as PM chairs key cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting of his cabinet today (Tuesday) amid expected decisions of providing relief to inflation-hit public.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said that the government will introduce a comprehensive inflation control mechanism to facilitate people during Cabinet's meeting.

The premier on Sunday announced that the government would come up with various measures to reduce the prices of basic food items in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

“I understand the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said at the same time all the relevant government agencies had launched an

in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.

“The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalized,” the prime minister remarked.