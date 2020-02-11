UAE forms policy to free Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said that the UAE government has formulated a policy to send back imprisoned Pakistanis.

This emerged during a meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad where matters pertaining to bilateral and mutual areas of interest were discussed.

Azaabi said that the policy has benefited people at a larger level. He also thanked the minister for extending support by the Ministry of Interior regarding relevant matters.

The minister said that we are trying our best to facilitate in every possible way.