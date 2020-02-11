IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday nullified a presidential order issued to dissolve Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).
A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing a petition filed by the PMDC employees challenging the dissolution of the council.
Declaring the ordinance invalidate, the high court has ordered the reinstatement of the PMDC employees. The court had also declared the new Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal.
In October 2019, President Arif Hussain Alvi had dissolved the then existing body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and established a new organization, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), to regulate the medical profession in the country.
The new ordinance was aimed at regulating and controlling the medical profession by establishing a uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.
-
- Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor, says Asad Umar12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
-
-
-
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019