IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday nullified a presidential order issued to dissolve Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing a petition filed by the PMDC employees challenging the dissolution of the council.

Declaring the ordinance invalidate, the high court has ordered the reinstatement of the PMDC employees. The court had also declared the new Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal.

In October 2019, President Arif Hussain Alvi had dissolved the then existing body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and established a new organization, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), to regulate the medical profession in the country.

The new ordinance was aimed at regulating and controlling the medical profession by establishing a uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.