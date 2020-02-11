IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
Web Desk
12:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
IHC declares dissolution of PMDC illegal
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday nullified a presidential order issued to dissolve Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing a petition filed by the PMDC employees challenging the dissolution of the council.

Declaring the ordinance invalidate, the high court has ordered the reinstatement of the PMDC employees. The court had also declared the new Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal. 

In October 2019, President Arif Hussain Alvi had dissolved the then existing body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and established a new organization, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), to regulate the medical profession in the country.

The new ordinance was aimed at regulating and controlling the medical profession by establishing a uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Vlogs are no longer the focus of my life', says Irfan Junejo
12:58 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr