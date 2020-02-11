Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Feroze Khan has recently deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.
The Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose,” reads the caption on the picture.
He also recently met with famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and now his fans are confused about whether he is leaving the media industry or if this is temporary. However, the actor has not yet made any statement.
On the work front, Khan is soon to make his silver screen appearance in the upcoming film Tich Button. The film will release across Pakistan on Eid ul Fitr 2020.
He made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
