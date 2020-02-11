FBR Chairman says he has not resigned yet
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
FBR Chairman says he has not resigned yet
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has said that he has no resigned yet from his office.

According to media details, he said that currently he is not able to discharge his duties due to illness as the doctors advised him rest.

“I’m ill and I can’t work at the moment,” Shabbar Zaidi was quoted by a reporter as saying. “The doctors advised me rest,”. He says that he has already talked to the Prime Minister that he will not be able to continue to discharge his duties as FBR Chairman.

Some conflicting reports earlier were that he tendered resignaion from his office due to illness and said that he was not able to continue to work as FBR Chairman.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Vlogs are no longer the focus of my life', says Irfan Junejo
12:58 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr