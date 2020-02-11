Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects impression regarding benefiting from sugar price hike

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Tareen Khan has refutes reports that he received benefits from inflated sugar prices.

While talking to a private news channel, Tareen claimed that the increase in prices is directly benefiting the farmer. “The government should free sugar imports so that prices are controlled,” he added.

While expressing hope that prices shall drastically fall in February, he said that important matters including inflation, sugar crisis and economic situation has been discussed and are under review.

Earlier, in a move to keep sugar prices under control, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) imposed an immediate ban on sugar export.