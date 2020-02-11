Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects impression regarding benefiting from sugar price hike
Web Desk
01:24 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
Jahangir Khan Tareen rejects impression regarding benefiting from sugar price hike
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Tareen Khan has refutes reports that he received benefits from inflated sugar prices.

While talking to a private news channel, Tareen claimed that the increase in prices is directly benefiting the farmer. “The government should free sugar imports so that prices are controlled,” he added.

While expressing hope that prices shall drastically fall in February, he said that important matters including inflation, sugar crisis and economic situation has been discussed and are under review. 

Earlier, in a move to keep sugar prices under control, the  Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) imposed an immediate ban on sugar export.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Vlogs are no longer the focus of my life', says Irfan Junejo
12:58 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr