Gold prices surge for third consecutive day in Pakistan: Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold continued their gaining streak for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan amid rising global prices on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300, taking the rate to Rs528,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,972 with new rate settling at Rs453,456 in local market.

The precious commodity also recorded gains in international bullion market where per ounce rate soared by $23 to reach $5,058.

The upward trend in gold prices also reflected in silver as per tola price surged by Rs120 to close at Rs8,735 while the 10-gram increased by Rs103 to reach Rs7,488.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs526,262. Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs1,286 to reach Rs451,184.

