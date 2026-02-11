Police arrest man for raping his driver’s wife in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of raping the wife of his driver in an area of Lahore.

The incident occurred when the woman, who had previously worked at the suspect’s home, was assaulted while her husband was sent away on an errand.

According to police, the victim and her husband had worked for the accused, Sohail Sadiq, at his residence.

While the woman had stopped working there three months ago, her husband continued working as the suspect’s driver.

On the day of the assault, the accused sent the victim’s husband to the market and took advantage of the opportunity to sexually assault her.

Following the attack, the suspect reportedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the crime.

A case was filed against Sohail Sadiq based on the victim’s complaint, and the investigation was handed over to the Gender Cell.