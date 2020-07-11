Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
11:24 AM | 11 Jul, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district today (Saturday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Handwara area of the district.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
Cordon and search operations by the troops are also going on in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.
-
- PM Imran to visit Diamer Basha dam project next week11:25 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran warns of Srebrenica like massacre in IOJ&K similar to as ...10:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- School of Tomorrow – The World's Premier Schools & Societies ...10:08 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- 10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated through Pakistan-US ...09:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Kanye West is reportedly ‘struggling’ with bipolar disorder04:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Aisha Uqbah Malik pens a heartwarming birthday wish for husband04:27 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi criticises Muslims encouraging conversion of other ...03:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020