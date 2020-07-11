Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Handwara area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Cordon and search operations by the troops are also going on in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.