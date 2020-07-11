Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

11:24 AM | 11 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Handwara area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Cordon and search operations by the troops are also going on in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.

More From This Category
PM Imran to visit Diamer Basha dam project next ...
11:25 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PM Imran warns of Srebrenica like massacre in ...
10:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
School of Tomorrow – The World's Premier ...
10:08 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated ...
09:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
No more announced load shedding in Karachi from ...
08:09 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Number of corona patients on ventilators down 28 ...
07:01 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr