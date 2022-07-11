Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwaiti PM exchange Eid greetings in phone call
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest, in particular trade and investment.
In a telephonic conversation on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the people of that country on Eid-ul-Azha.
The Kuwaiti prime minister, while reciprocating the Eid greetings, extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion.
Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the prime minister expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest, in particular trade and investment.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, he thanked the leadership and people of Kuwait for taking good care of the Pakistani community in the country.
Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and commonality of interests.
