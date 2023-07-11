UK advises citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid threat of possible terror attacks

LONDON – United Kingdom has advised its citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution in wake of possible terror threats, in its new travel advisory for the South Asian nation.
Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advised its citizens in Pakistan to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people, and public events.
It also warned citizens against traveling to several KP regions areas including, Peshawar, Ring Road, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Tank, Banu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, DI Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Orakzai.
In its fresh travel advisory, the British government also advised citizens not to travel to coastal areas of Balochistan and the Line of Control.
It said public demonstrations are common in Pakistan, and British citizens should keep updated with local news. It said protests can occur and while most remain peaceful, some can turn violent and escalate quickly.
Furthermore, the advisory cautioned citizens to keep vigilant about the hot weather in South Asian nation.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
