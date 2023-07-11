UK advises citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid threat of possible terror attacks

LONDON – United Kingdom has advised its citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution in wake of possible terror threats, in its new travel advisory for the South Asian nation.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advised its citizens in Pakistan to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people, and public events.

It also warned citizens against traveling to several KP regions areas including, Peshawar, Ring Road, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Tank, Banu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, DI Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Orakzai.

In its fresh travel advisory, the British government also advised citizens not to travel to coastal areas of Balochistan and the Line of Control.

It said public demonstrations are common in Pakistan, and British citizens should keep updated with local news. It said protests can occur and while most remain peaceful, some can turn violent and escalate quickly.

Furthermore, the advisory cautioned citizens to keep vigilant about the hot weather in South Asian nation.