Punjab restores Lifetime Pension for Widows, Unmarried Daughters of deceased employees

LAHORE – A relief for families of deceased government employees as Punjab government restored lifetime pension benefits for widows and unmarried daughters, reversing the previous policy that limited family pensions to 10 years.

The decision was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, after which the Punjab Finance Department issued an official notification implementing the revised policy.

Under the new rules, eligible widows and unmarried daughters will now receive pension benefits for life, replacing the earlier provision that ended payments after a decade. The amended policy also states that a widow’s pension will cease if she remarries. In cases where a deceased government employee has more than one widow, the pension amount will be distributed equally among all eligible widows.

The decision was taken during a recent Punjab Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The government said the move is aimed at providing lasting financial security to the families of deceased employees and easing their financial burden after the loss of a breadwinner.