Pakistan, US navies take part in ‘Passage Exercise'

KARACHI – The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port and participated in drills – “Passage Exercise” – with a Pakistan Navy ship yesterday.

The visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region,” according to the Navy’s media wing.

“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakistan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.

USS MONTEREY (CG-61) of US Navy visited Karachi Port. US and Pakistan Navy ship participated in Passage Exercise wherein various seamanship and warfare drills were conducted. The visit of US Ship will further strengthen bilateral relations between both the navies. pic.twitter.com/UkFGaJ5tRZ — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) June 10, 2021

About the “Passage Exercise” that included various seamanship and warfare drills, the PN said: “The visit of USS Monterey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies.”

PASSEX – Pakistan, Oman navy ships hold joint ... 01:25 PM | 8 Mar, 2021 MUSCAT – A Pakistani naval ship arrived in Salalah for a joint exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Navy of Oman over ...

Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regional Mari­time Security Patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.