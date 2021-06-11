Pakistan, US navies take part in ‘Passage Exercise'

USS Monterey visits Karachi Port as part of cooperation for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region”
08:40 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
KARACHI – The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port and participated in drills – “Passage Exercise” – with a Pakistan Navy ship yesterday. 

The visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region,” according to the Navy’s media wing.

“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakistan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.

About the “Passage Exercise” that included various seamanship and warfare drills, the PN said: “The visit of USS Monterey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies.”

Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regional Mari­time Security Patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.

