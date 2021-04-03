PAF hosts Saudi, US air forces for ACES MEET 2021 exercise

06:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
PAF hosts Saudi, US air forces for ACES MEET 2021 exercise
Share

ISLAMABAD – A multinational air exercise titled "ACES MEET 2021-1" is underway in full swing at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

According the PAF spokesperson, participating air forces are actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower.

He said the exercise also involves synergetic employment of various assets including special forces to enhance coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign.

The spokesperson said “ACES Meet 2021-1” is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training. 

ACES Meet 2021 – Multi-national air combat ... 10:07 AM | 30 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The multi-national air exercise ACES Meet 2021 has commenced at an Operational Air Base of the ...

More From This Category
Pakistani forces kill TTP terrorist in Waziristan ...
06:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Biden formally nominates Pakistan-American Zahid ...
05:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Navy flotilla docks at Iranian port
05:28 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistan begins administration of single-dose ...
05:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
China’s Xi Jinping wishes Pakistan President ...
04:52 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Covid-19 – Here's all you need to know about ...
04:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem Khan
06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr