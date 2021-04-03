PAF hosts Saudi, US air forces for ACES MEET 2021 exercise
ISLAMABAD – A multinational air exercise titled "ACES MEET 2021-1" is underway in full swing at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
According the PAF spokesperson, participating air forces are actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower.
He said the exercise also involves synergetic employment of various assets including special forces to enhance coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign.
The spokesperson said “ACES Meet 2021-1” is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training.
