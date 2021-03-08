PASSEX – Pakistan, Oman navy ships hold joint naval exercise

MUSCAT – A Pakistani naval ship arrived in Salalah for a joint exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Navy of Oman over the weekend.

The PNS Alamgir, with embarked Alouette helicopter, arrived in Salalah, on 6 March 2021 for a two-day visit.

The visit to port Salalah was part of the ship’s ongoing Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) by Pakistan Navy which is aimed at maintaining robust security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco/arms smuggling and human trafficking etc.

The ship also conducted a joint exercise (PASSEX) with RNOV Khasab, while en route to deployment area. On completion of the visit, the ship finally sailed on 07 March, 2021 to continue its sea deployment.

The visit by PNS Alamgir to Omani port Salalah and Joint Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Navy of Oman will contribute towards further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan in general, and military cooperation between Royal Navy of Oman and Pakistan Navy in particular.