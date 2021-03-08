Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of her second born
Share
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son through her Instagram handle.
Khan welcomed her second baby last month and the virtual introduction has the fans gushing over the newborn adorable picture.
The Jab We Met star welcomed her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.
Turning to Instagram, the mommy-of-two posted a cute picture cuddling her little one on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating one year of her Instagram debut, Kapoor vowed to continue to have fun.
View this post on Instagram
Marriage and motherhood have had no bearing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's choice of films and roles and on the work front, she will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after ... 08:11 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans enchanted, ...
- At UN, Pakistan calls upon the world to stop spread of fake Covid-19 ...03:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
- Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka Sharma, daughter ...03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
-
- US envoy Khalilzad due in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace02:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan's Gharidah Farooqi is not going to Aurat March, but why?02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
-
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021