Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of her second born

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son through her Instagram handle.

Khan welcomed her second baby last month and the virtual introduction has the fans gushing over the newborn adorable picture.

The Jab We Met star welcomed her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

Turning to Instagram, the mommy-of-two posted a cute picture cuddling her little one on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Celebrating one year of her Instagram debut, Kapoor vowed to continue to have fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Marriage and motherhood have had no bearing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's choice of films and roles and on the work front, she will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012.