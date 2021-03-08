Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of her second born
Web Desk
01:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of her second born
Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son through her Instagram handle.

Khan welcomed her second baby last month and the virtual introduction has the fans gushing over the newborn adorable picture.

The Jab We Met star welcomed her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.

Turning to Instagram, the mommy-of-two posted a cute picture cuddling her little one on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Celebrating one year of her Instagram debut, Kapoor vowed to continue to have fun.

Marriage and motherhood have had no bearing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's choice of films and roles and on the work front, she will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after ... 08:11 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans enchanted, ...

More From This Category
Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka ...
03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
#IWD2021 – Mukhtaran Mai announces to join ...
03:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's Gharidah Farooqi is not going to Aurat ...
02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Fashion model Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot
02:29 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Bollywood actor Mithunda joins Modi's BJP
06:27 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen's family asked for ...
05:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika in love-filled post
03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr