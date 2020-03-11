Coronavirus cases reach 19 in Pakistan, says Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD - Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 19.

In a tweet, Dr Zafar said, "Cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in last 24 hours. This is not surprising as disease has spread in 106 countries".

He said that all 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable and there is no evidence of local spread as yet."

Dr Mirza said "If we act responsibly we can avoid spread. The most important to limit the spread of coronavirus is to ensure that we observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching our face and keep distance with sick people."

Assistant to PM added that the government is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in his fight.