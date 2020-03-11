TTP commander killed in Bannu blast

BANNU – A senior militant of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off in Khwaja Darkhel area of Bannu's Jani Khel on Wednesday.

Police said, TTP commander Adam Khan was killed early Wednesday morning when he was targeted with a bomb planted in a motorcycle.

Police further said that Adam Khan belonged to Ishaq Group of banned TTP organization. Police have cordoned-off the area and started search operation.