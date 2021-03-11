Two killed, 5 injured in Karachi explosion
09:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - At least two people were killed and five others injured in a blast occurred near New Karachi's Bashir Chowk on Thursday.
According to SSP Central, initial reports suggest the blast occurred in a nullah while bomb disposal squad has been called for further investigation.
More to follow...
