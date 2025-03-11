12-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting while filming TikTok in Karachi

KARACHI – A teenage boy was killed in a mysterious shooting incident inside a house in the Ayub Goth area of SITE Super Highway Industrial Zone. Chhipa volunteers shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 12-year-old Muhammad Nawaz. Preliminary reports suggest the incident occurred when a licensed pistol belonging to his father accidentally discharged. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Nawaz’s uncle said the boy was alone at home while his parents were out shopping for Eid.

Nawaz was reportedly making a video with the pistol when it accidentally fired, hitting him in the head. He confirmed the weapon was licensed.

The family received a call from Nawaz’s grandmother about the incident, and upon arrival, they found his body. A close relative mentioned Nawaz was his parents’ only son and speculated he might have been filming a TikTok video at the time.

It is also reported that Nawaz’s father has been unemployed for some time.

After completing legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the family.