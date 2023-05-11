Gold price drops by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed downward trend in the domestic market on Thursday after touching the record high due to political instability in the country.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs237,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,314 to settle at Rs203,447, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $2,038 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs3,100 per total and Rs2,657.7 per 10 grams, respectively.