Gold price drops by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:35 PM | 11 May, 2023
Gold price drops by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold witnessed downward trend in the domestic market on Thursday after touching the record high due to political instability in the country.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs237,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,314 to settle at Rs203,447, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $2,038 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs3,100 per total and Rs2,657.7 per 10 grams, respectively.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730

