Gold price drops by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed downward trend in the domestic market on Thursday after touching the record high due to political instability in the country.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs237,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,314 to settle at Rs203,447, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $2,038 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs3,100 per total and Rs2,657.7 per 10 grams, respectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,400
|PKR 2,730
