Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 11 November 2021
09:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 11, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|173.5
|175
|Euro
|EUR
|200.25
|202.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234
|236.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47.7
|48.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.15
|46.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127
|128.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|139.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127
|128.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- T20 World Cup: Big blow for Pakistan as Rizwan, Malik caught flu ...10:38 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens ...10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- U Microfinance Bank signs MoU with PMRC for affordable housing finance10:00 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Tenacious Polo sponsored by DHA: Two matches decided09:47 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan logs 637 new Covid infections, 9 deaths in past 24 hours09:32 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens first-ever post after ...
10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her ...06:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry ...05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021