House of Wisdom, ‘Majarra’ Team Up to Unlock 70,000 Knowledge Resources

SHARJAH -In a significant event attended by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has established a strategic partnership with ‘Majarra,’ a leading platform for trustworthy and valuable Arabic content. This collaboration aims to strengthen the relationship between the two organizations and enhance access to essential knowledge resources for the entire community.

The agreement was signed during the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, where Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, and Ammar Heikal, CEO of Majarra, formalised the partnership in the presence of Abdel Salam Heikal, Chairman of Majarra’s Board of Directors.

Under this collaboration, HoW members will gain exclusive access to over 70,000 knowledge resources from five renowned global platforms, including Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, Stanford Social Innovation Review, and ‘Nafsiti’.

Marwa Al Aqroubi said, “This partnership with Majarra perfectly aligns with our mission at House of Wisdom to offer our members access to valuable knowledge and to foster a vibrant reading culture within the community. It also opens doors to high-quality Arabic content, supporting our vision of building a sustainable knowledge ecosystem in Sharjah.”

The subscription unlocks a wealth of textual, audio, and visual content spanning various fields, including management and business, technology and AI, personal development, and mental health. It also offers exclusive Arabic-language digital content. This invaluable resource enriches knowledge and keeps readers informed about the latest global ideas and innovations, all presented in clear, accessible Arabic.

Ammar Heikal expressed his pleasure with the partnership with House of Wisdom and reiterated his support for its mission to spread knowledge. He highlighted that this collaboration aligns with Majarra’s commitment to working with like-minded institutions to expand access to trusted and reliable Arabic content. Heikal emphasised that the partnership would support users in their personal and professional growth, enhance their skills, and better equip them for the future.

HoW is a leading futuristic library in the Arab world, based in Sharjah, a city known for its dedication to knowledge-driven initiatives. We are excited to contribute to this vibrant cultural scene through our partnership. We look forward to further collaborations to expand the reach of trusted digital Arabic content and foster community knowledge.”

How is a modern, futuristic library that blends cultural life and social interaction in Sharjah? It houses over half a million books and titles, both print and digital, in various fields of knowledge and in multiple languages.

