Pakistan Showcases Literary Heritage at Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH — Pakistan inaugurated its national pavilion at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Tuesday, underscoring the nation’s commitment to promoting its rich literary and cultural traditions on a global stage.

The Pakistan pavilion — located in Hall 6, Stand N1 at the Sharjah Expo Center — features leading publishers such as Qudrat Ullah Publications, Zia-ul-Qur’an Publications, and Paramount Books, among others.

Hussain Muhammad, Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, inaugurated the pavilion, describing the fair as an important platform to “highlight the diverse literary traditions, cultural richness, and creative potential of Pakistan.” He also expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, for his contributions to advancing art, culture, and scholarship.

The Consul General toured several regional pavilions, including those of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Abu Dhabi, and lauded Sarmad Khan of Urdu World Books for his efforts in promoting Pakistani literature abroad.

The Sharjah International Book Fair, among the world’s largest literary exhibitions, attracts publishers, writers, and cultural institutions from across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. The fair will run until November 16 at the Sharjah Expo Center.