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Centre appoints 11-member advisory council for KP administration

By Web Desk
4:47 pm | Oct 11, 2026
Centre Appoints 11 Member Advisory Council For Kp Administration

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has issued Federal Order No. 1/2026, outlining a new mechanism for the administration of government affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the declaration of an emergency in the province.

According to details provided, the order was issued in light of the constitutional proclamation dated October 11, 2026, under which an emergency was declared in the province under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The order establishes a new framework for managing provincial administrative affairs following the proclamation.

Under the federal order, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will conduct provincial government affairs on behalf of the federal government, with assistance from an 11-member Advisory Council.

11-member advisory council formed

According to the order, the following individuals have been included in the Advisory Council:

  1. Tariq Mahmood Pasha
  2. Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah
  3. Lieutenant General (retd) Nigar Johar
  4. Samar Haroon Bilour
  5. Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah
  6. Aamir Javed
  7. Dr M Irshad
  8. Kifayatullah
  9. Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi
  10. Usman Saifullah Khan
  11. Asif Rafiq

The order also appoints Sanaullah Advocate as the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

How will provincial affairs be managed?

The federal order states that provincial government affairs will be conducted in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business, 1985, in a manner consistent with the new order.

The governor will seek assistance from the Advisory Council in carrying out provincial administrative responsibilities.

According to the order, the new arrangements will take effect immediately.

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