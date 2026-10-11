CM Sohail Afridi, Junaid Akbar reportedly Arrested as KP faces Federal Takeover

PESHAWAR – Some reports about alleged arrests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and PTI leader Junaid Akbar surfaced online, with neither police nor government authorities officially confirming their detention.

The whereabouts of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders remain unclear amid unverified claims circulating about their alleged arrests. Some reports have gone further, alleging that Afridi and Akbar staged their own arrests. However, no PTI leader confirmed the claim so far.

Sohail Afridi and Junaid Akbar arrested. Where are they right now after the arrest? — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) October 11, 2026

The development comes amid deepening confrontation between the federal government and Imran Khan’s PTI, following emergency measures and a possible transfer of provincial authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved measures linked to imposition of governor’s rule and emergency regulations in the region. The reported move curtail the powers of the PTI-led provincial administration and its chief minister.

The federal government’s reported intervention follows a cabinet recommendation citing worsening security conditions and accusing the provincial government of failing to cooperate adequately in efforts to combat militancy.

Peshawar is reportedly facing heightened security restrictions and communications disruptions, adding to uncertainty as the political situation develops. PTI has also alleged that 10 of its lawmakers and provincial ministers have been abducted. The allegation has added another layer to the crisis, although the claims require independent verification.

The reported arrests of Afridi and Akbar, the allegations surrounding their whereabouts and the federal government’s reported moves against the provincial administration have intensified the political standoff.