Peshawar Red Zone Sealed as Containers block Key Roads amid Emergency

PESHAWAR – Security has been tightened across Peshawar, with authorities sealing Red Zone and placing shipping containers and barriers on major roads, disrupting access to key areas of the province amid the imposition of emergency.

Several routes, including GT Road, Firdous Bazaar, Peshawar-Charsadda Road, Tehkal and University Road, have been blocked, while entry into the Cantonment area has also been restricted.

پشاور کی مرکزی شاہراہوں کو کنٹینرز لگا کر مکمل طور پر بند کر دیا گیا ہے۔ برائے مہربانی یہ راستے کھول دیے جائیں یا پھر باقاعدہ چھٹی کا اعلان کر دیا جائے۔ اس وقت پشاور میں نہ کوئی ہسپتال جا سکتا ہے، نہ بازاروں تک رسائی ممکن ہے۔ صبح سویرے عوام یہ صورتحال دیکھ کر حیران و پریشان ہیں۔ https://t.co/TlP4EWgII6 — ZaraK Khan 🇵🇰 (@WaleedZarak) October 11, 2026

Peshawar Traffic Police shared update, saying containers have been placed at Firdous Stop, Bacha Khan Chowk, Kababian, Tehkal Stop, Stadium Chowk, Gharbi Police Station Turn and FC Chowk to close roads leading towards sensitive areas.

GT Road has also been blocked near Firdous and in front of Qila Bala Hisar, preventing entry into the Cantonment from the affected routes. The main road beyond the Firdous area has been sealed with containers, adding to restrictions on movement across the city.

The closures affected several major thoroughfares, with barriers and containers deployed at key junctions and access points. Traffic police have confirmed the sealing of the Red Zone and issued details of the affected roads.

The developments come amid heightened political and security tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The supplied information also claims that mobile phone services remained suspended for two days before the latest road closures.