Gold price drops by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level in Pakistan on Monday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,600 to close at Rs209,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,229 to settle at Rs179,527, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $1 to settle at $1,915 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs50 per tola and Rs 42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.