Pakistan embassy says reports about Pakistani- Americans deaths from coronavirus cannot be ‘authenticated’
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Pakistan embassy says reports about Pakistani- Americans deaths from coronavirus cannot be ‘authenticated’
Share

WASHINGTON - The Pakistan Embassy on Saturday brushed aside as “guesstimates” media reports about the death of more than 100 Pakistani-Americans in the New York region resulting from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United states and many other countries of the world.

“We have seen media reports on the number of Pakistani-American deaths on account of Covid-19 infections in the US. There are no formally confirmed figures available from any official source in the US,” the embassy said in a statement.

“These are guesstimates being informally quoted by community sources and some funeral homes. Such figures cannot therefore be authenticated,” the statement said, adding that it was an evolving situation.

“Meanwhile, we have no reports even informal ones of any Pakistani-American deaths from our consulates in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston,” the embassy said.

“The Embassy and the Consulate Generals are in touch with our community members and will be ready to extend every assistance and support wherever needed.”

More From This Category
COVID-19: PIA decides to send its employees on ...
11:07 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar canceled due to ...
06:57 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
PM Imran felicitates Pakistani Christians on ...
05:10 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Corona Tigers to provide ration to deserving ...
01:40 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Pakistan may suffer deep recession due to ...
01:26 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
Pakistan embassy says reports about Pakistani- ...
12:20 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram for her aunts
02:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr