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Maxwell joins Hyderabad Kingsmen ahead of key PSL clash

By Web Desk
6:32 pm | Apr 12, 2026
Maxwell Joins Hyderabad Kingsmen Ahead Of Key Psl Clash

KARACHI – Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has arrived in Pakistan and joined the Hyderabad Kings Men squad ahead of an important fixture.

The team faced Karachi Kings in the second match of a double-header at the National Bank Stadium. Team management confirmed Maxwell’s arrival by sharing his photo at the hotel on social media.

A right-handed aggressive batter, Maxwell is known for his explosive performances in T20 cricket, having scored 2,897 runs and taken 49 wickets in 129 matches.

With vast experience in franchise cricket, Maxwell is set to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League. The Kings Men, led by Marnus Labuschagne, had a poor start to the tournament.

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