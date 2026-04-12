Teacher-turned lecturer arrested in student suicide case in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS – A suspect named in the case related to the suicide and alleged harassment of a medical student in Mirpurkhas has been arrested.

Police said the accused, Abid Laghari, who was nominated in the case, was taken into custody late last night.

According to documents, the suspect was originally appointed as a primary school teacher in Tando Allahyar district, but for the past two years he had been teaching as a pharmacy lecturer at a private medical college.

Earlier, a case regarding the suicide of a student at a private medical college in Mirpurkhas had been registered, in which the college principal was also nominated.

The Sindh Education Department stated that the Sindh Education Minister has suspended the government teacher and issued a show-cause notice to the accused, adding that individuals with criminal mindsets will not be tolerated in the education department.

Meanwhile, the initial post-mortem report of the student has also surfaced. It stated that the bullet struck the left side of her chest, damaging the heart and passing through the body.

The report further said that the student died about one hour after being shot.