Three children die after consuming toxic halwa in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Three children lost their lives after consuming contaminated halwa in Dera Ismail Khan, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Darazinda tehsil, where the children reportedly ate the toxic sweet and died.

Police revealed that the halwa had been left in a forest area, and the affected family was living on a nearby hill for labor work.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway, with authorities examining all possible aspects of the incident.