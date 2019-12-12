Rain stops second day of 1st Test match with Sri Lanka at 222 against Pakistan
RAWALPINDI – The second day of 1st test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been stopped due to rain today (Wednesday)
Sri Lanka resumed their first innings with 202 for five today and made 222 runs.
On the first day of Rawalpindi test against Pakistan , Sri Lankan batsman De Silva with 38 and Dickwella with 11 was at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day.
Pakistan Bowler Naseem Shah got two wickets while Muhammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari bagged one wicket each.
Sri Lankan team's visit to Pakistan has put an end to the decade-long drought of Test cricket in the country.
The Pindi Stadium saw fans chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Thank You Sri Lanka.
The Pindi Stadium is hosting a Test match after a gap of 15 years. The last Test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka would play the second Test at National Stadium in Karachi from December 19. Karachi last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.
