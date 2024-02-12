Has Pervez Khattak resigned as chairman of PTI offshoot?

PESHAWAR – Veteran politician Pervez Khattak has denied the reports of quitting as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman after dismal performance in the general elections held on Feb 8.

His rebuttal comes shortly after the mainstream media claimed that Khattak, who served as defence minister during PTI’s government, has stepped down from the position and also decided to quit politics.

Khattak said he was just taking a break from the politics and not parting ways with it.

He has lost from Nowshera’s NA-33 seat in the general elections. Unofficial results showed the PTI-backed independent candidate Shahid Ahad Khattak defeated him by securing 90,145 votes.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak managed to get just 25,258, suffering a humiliating defeat in his stronghold.

Earlier in the day, Jahangir Khan Tareen decided to step down as chairman of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and quit politics after major blows in recently held general elections 2024.

He announced his decision on social media platform X, stating: “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether”.

“My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity,” he wrote.