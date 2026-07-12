Geo News back on Air, but Sacked Employees face Lifetime Ban from PEMRA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading news channel Geo resumed transmission after 15-day suspension and paying Rs.1 Crore fine, as Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) released its final order in the high-profile case linked to the channel’s Muharram transmission.

The case stemmed from broadcast of imagery in Geo News’ special programme “Safar-e-Ishq” which aired on 10th of Muharram. After a detailed inquiry, PEMRA concluded that the broadcast violated the country’s electronic media regulations and responsible broadcasting standards.

The media watchdog finalized its decision during its 191st meeting on 11 July 2026, after examining recommendations submitted by the Council of Complaints Lahore, reviewing the complete record of proceedings, hearing written and oral arguments from the broadcaster, and considering the provisions of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015.

Despite acknowledging Geo News’ admission of negligence, expression of remorse, and unconditional public apologies across its television and digital platforms, PEMRA ruled that these steps could only be treated as mitigating circumstances and did not eliminate the legal consequences of the violation.

The regulator upheld its 27 June 2026 order suspending the channel’s licence for 15 days, confirming that Geo News could return to air only after the suspension expired and the Rs. 10 million penalty had been paid.

PEMRA directed Geo News to complete disciplinary proceedings against all officials found responsible for the broadcast. Those dismissed after due process will, subject to applicable law, be barred from future employment or association, directly or indirectly, with any TV channel or media service operating under a licence, registration, permission, or authorization regulated by PEMRA.

Authority also instructed the broadcaster to submit an affidavit confirming full compliance with its directions and undertaking strict adherence to broadcasting laws in the future. It warned that any repeat of a similar violation could invite even tougher action, including enhanced penalties, another suspension, or the revocation of the channel’s broadcasting licence.

The Council of Complaints Lahore examined the matter during its 127th, 128th, and 129th meetings held on 30 June, 2 July, and 10 July 2026. After hearing arguments from Geo News representatives, reviewing documentary evidence, and taking into account the opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology, the Council forwarded its recommendations to the Authority for a final decision.

PEMRA stated that Geo News was provided a full opportunity to defend its position throughout the proceedings. However, after evaluating all available material, the Authority concluded that the violation was serious and incompatible with the obligations imposed on broadcasters under Pakistan’s media laws.

The regulator has also expanded the scope of its directives beyond a single broadcaster. It has ordered every PEMRA-licensed television channel to establish an impartial and competent in-house monitoring committee or editorial board under Clause 17 of the Code of Conduct, submit its composition to the Authority, and ensure editorial scrutiny of every programme before it is aired.

Additionally, PEMRA announced that a separate directive will be issued to all licensed broadcasters requiring strict compliance with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment in Suo Motu Case No. 28 of 2018 (PLD 2019 SC 1).

PEMRA said that while Geo News’ apology and acceptance of negligence were taken into consideration, they could not breach law. Authority warned that any future violation of a similar nature would trigger stricter legal and regulatory action under the applicable laws.