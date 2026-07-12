Murree Travel Update: Holiday Rush sparks massive Traffic Jam across Hill Station

MURREE – If you are planning a trip to Murree, be prepared for travel delays as the country’s famous hill station is witnessing an overwhelming influx of tourists amid the holiday season, with heavy traffic compounded by ongoing road construction in Mall Road and other areas.

Families are also advised to book hotel accommodation in advance, as many hotels have reached full occupancy, helping avoid last-minute inconvenience upon arrival.

Over the weekend, an influx of tourists brought Murree to a near standstill, with severe traffic congestion paralysing Murree Expressway and several major roads, leaving thousands of visitors and commuters trapped in hours-long queues.

The unprecedented influx of vehicles created massive bottlenecks on both entry and exit routes to the hill station, causing significant travel delays and disrupting movement across the area. With the holiday spell still underway, authorities fear that the number of visitors will continue to rise in the coming days, putting even greater pressure on Murree’s already overburdened road network.

Traffic officials urged tourists and other motorists to plan their journeys carefully, warning that congestion is likely to persist as visitor numbers continue to climb.

Murree Weather Update

Tourists are enjoying cool and cloudy weather, with the temperature recorded at 23°C on Sunday. The weather feels pleasant at 24°C, while humidity remains high at 75%.

Winds are blowing at 12 km/h, with low visibility due to dense cloud cover. Tourists are advised to drive cautiously, especially amid heavy traffic and ongoing road construction, as reduced visibility could make travel more challenging.

Amid traffic chaos, City Traffic Police Murree intensified its enforcement campaign against motorists driving without valid licences following directives issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Waqas Nazir.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree, Munir Ahmed Hashmi, resulted in hundreds of challan tickets being issued to motorcyclists and other motorists found violating traffic regulations. Authorities have also initiated legal proceedings against offenders as part of the ongoing crackdown.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, enforcement teams have increased daily checkpoints and inspections at major roads and strategic locations across Murree to ensure motorists comply with licensing requirements and other traffic laws.

CTO Munir Ahmed Hashmi appealed to residents and tourists alike to refrain from driving any vehicle or motorcycle without a valid licence and to strictly observe traffic regulations. He said adherence to traffic laws is essential not only to fulfil legal obligations but also to protect the lives and property of all road users.